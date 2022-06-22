ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River that will impact traffic flow. The lane closures will occur Thursday, June 23, Friday, June 24, and Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30.

IDOT said these lane closures are necessary to allow for the completion of routine inspections scheduled for the structure. IDOT also said that motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

"Motorists should avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered," IDOT added. "Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment."

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the following dates and times, weather permitting:

June 23 - SB Left Lane Closed - 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

June 24 - NB Left Lane Closed - 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

June 27-28 - SB Right Lane Closed - 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

June 29-30 - NB Right Lane Closed - 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow it on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

