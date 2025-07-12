Lane closures on I-64 begin July 14

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be in place on both directions of Interstate 64 between Illinois 159 and one mile east of West Highway 50 in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 14.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. The closures mark the start of a multi-phase improvement project along the I-64 corridor from Illinois 157 to one mile east of West Highway 50.

The $76.87 million project consists of milling and pavement resurfacing and various overhead bridge repairs. Work will be broken down into the following phases:

Article continues after sponsor message

Phase 1: Resurfacing I-64 in both directions between Illinois 159 and one mile east of West Highway 50. This work is expected to be completed in late fall 2025.

Phase 2: Repairs to various overhead bridges within the project limits. Work is expected to begin in fall 2025 and be completed by summer 2026.

Phase 3: Resurfacing I-64 in both directions between Illinois 157 and Illinois 159. Work is expected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by summer 2026.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishment s through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

More like this: