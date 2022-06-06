LANE CLOSURES - IL 3 In Madison County

ALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that nightly intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Alby St. and IL 140 on Sunday, June 5, 2022, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place Sunday through Thursday between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to complete the new asphalt pavement and is expected to be completed by mid-July.

This stage of construction is one of the last stages of the Homer Adams Parkway resurfacing project. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of July.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

