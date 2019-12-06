East St. Louis – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on westbound I-55/70 near milepost 3.2, just west of Illinois Route 203. The lane restrictions are needed to repair bridge expansion joints. Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will occur as follows:

Friday, December 6, the 2 left lanes will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm.

Monday, December 9, the left lane will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, December 10, the left lane will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: