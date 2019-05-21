ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the outside lane of westbound Illinois 3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Washington Avenue and Alton Square Mall Drive will be closed during daytime hours starting Friday, May 31, 2019, weather permitting. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times. This work is necessary to perform guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by June 4, 2019.

Delays will be experienced, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Midwest Fence Corporation of Chicago, Illinois.

