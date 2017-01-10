COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a daytime lane restriction will be encountered on Interstate 55/70. Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed on Wednesday, January 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. between IL Route 157 and the ramp to I-255. This lane restriction is needed to complete ITS work.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/ IDOTDistrict8.

