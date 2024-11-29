GRANITE CITY – Lane restrictions will be in place on westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River near Granite City on December 2, 2024, as the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) conducts inspections of the structure. The right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, reducing traffic to one lane.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOT officials indicated that all entrance and exit ramps will remain open during this time. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time for their travels in the area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, adhere to posted speed limits, and remain vigilant for workers and equipment. IDOT recommends using public transportation or traveling during non-peak hours when possible.