KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that the approach lanes to the Kampsville Ferry in both Calhoun and Greene Counties will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only from Monday, December 9, 2019, through Tuesday, December 17, 2019, weather permitting.

IDOT said these lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone. Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org. #