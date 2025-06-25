BETHALTO - Auggie Landuyt and Kaden Witskin both had three RBIs each, while Will McCormick went all the way on the mound, striking out nine, as the Alton Post 126 under-15 red team took an 11-1 win over Jerseyville Post 492 in a baseball game played at the Bethalto Sports Complex.The young Legionnaires bounced back nicely from dropping three of four games in the Mike Bedard tournament this past weekend, and after getting thumped by the Alton under-17 junior team Monday night in an annual game.

Alton scored single runs in the first and second, then hit Jerseyville with nine runs in the third to go ahead 11-0. Jerseyville did get a run in the top of the fifth, but the game was terminated by the 10-run rule when Post 492 was retired in the top of the fifth, making the 11-1 final.

Landuyt led the way for the young Legionnaires with three hits and three RBIs, while Chris Rayfield had two hits and a RBI, Nolan Pichee had two hits, Witskin had a hit and three RBIs, Clayton McCormack, Aidan Hayes, and Zach Thornton all had a hit and RBI each, and Fletcher Groppel also drove home a run.

McCormick threw a five-inning complete game to gain credit for the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits, walking none and fanning nine.

The young Legionnaires next play Thursday night at Kirkwood, Mo., in a 5:30 p.m. start time, then play twice this coming weekend at the BSC, hosting De Soto, Mo. Friday at 6 p.m., then hosting St. Peters, Mo. Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Post 126 then plays Smithton at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park July 2 at 6 p.m., the will compete in the Wheaton Post 76 tournament over Fourth of July weekend in Carol Stream, Ill.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

