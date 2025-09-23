ROXANA - Landon Smith already has an impressive resume.

For his accomplishments, Landon Smith is a Phillips 66 Student of the Month for Roxana Senior High School.



Smith, a senior, came in as a dedicated freshman. He immediately joined the soccer team, the band and marching band, the choir, the Thespian Troupe, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and student council. He represents his fellow students as the secretary of the student council and by serving as a student ambassador.

He participates as a drum major for the marching band. When he’s not busy with soccer — Smith is a team captain — or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he is a huddle leader, you might find him at the Bi-State Band Festival.

He was also recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. Smith regularly volunteers with the RiverBend Growth Association and Community Christmas. He also helps with the junior high’s musical productions and volunteers to look out for underclassmen at the freshman orientation.

While he stays busy, he enjoys spending his free time with his loved ones or playing online games with his friends. As a strong leader, student and athlete, it’s no surprise that Smith has an exciting plan for after high school. His loved ones and teachers know he will succeed.

“I plan to go to an undecided college and get a degree in medical oncology,” he shared. “I am passionate about my school and peers, striving to better my community, and helping our school grow as a whole.”

Congratulations to Landon for this recognition by Phillips 66 and Roxana Senior High School!

