ALTON - Landon Phillips works hard and does right by his peers.

For his kind attitude, Landon Phillips is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton Middle School and the Alton Community Unit School District #11.

During the regular meeting of the ACUSD11 Board of Education, Phillips was also recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month. Alton Middle School Assistant Principal Kimberly Wilson introduced Phillips and called him a “polite, self-determined student."

“His teachers describe him as a student who takes academic risk and is a hard worker who is kind and compassionate,” Wilson said. “Landon presents himself the best he can in every situation, and he pushes himself to be the best he can. Landon is wise beyond his years. Landon always stands up for others and does what is right.”

One of Phillips’s teachers, Savannah Walker, added that Phillips is “an all-around wonderful student.” She believes he is going to be “very successful” at Alton High School starting in the fall.

Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Phillips decided to donate to The Salvation Army, which underscores his commitment to helping other people.

As Phillips prepares to enter high school, he is sure to have a successful ninth grade year. His kindness, hard work, generosity, determination and responsibility will see him through.

Phillips has worked hard throughout his middle school years to earn this impressive reputation. His teachers and loved ones are incredibly proud of him and look forward to seeing what he will do next in high school and beyond.



Congratulations to Landon for this recognition by Alton Middle School and the Hayner Public Library District!

