ALTON - Alton’s boys golf team finished sixth overall in the Madison County Large Schools Boys Golf Championship on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Belk Park in Wood River, scoring a total of 330 points.

Landon Mayer led the Redbirds with a score of 73, placing first individually. Other team members included Lucas Davis, Hudson Dorris, Jack Puent, Nolan Snyder, and Brayden Buchanan, who scored 86, 86, 85, 86, and 96 respectively.

Coach Dylan Dudley reflected on the early stage of the season, noting the challenges of competing after only a few days of practice.

“The beginning of the golf season is always an interesting time for all the teams in our conference, as the first tournament happens after three to four days of practice, so in many ways you are not sure how your team is going to perform,” Dudley said. “Hopefully as the season moves along, this team will improve just like all of our other teams have done so in the past.”

Dudley also highlighted the mix of experience on the team.

“We have some seniors who have played in varsity matches before and we have some younger kids making their first varsity appearances as well. They know what they need to improve, which is a great starting point for us. We will find a way to keep getting better.”

The Alton scores were as follows:

Landon Mayer 73 - 1

Lucas Davis 86 - 39

Hudson Dorris 86 - 37

Jack Puent 85 - 34

Nolan Snyder 86 - 35

Brayden Buchanan 96 - 59

