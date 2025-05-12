COLLINSVILLE — Landon Harris scorched the track for a personal best performance in the 1,600 meters on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Collinsville Invite, finishing with a time of 4 minutes, 19.1 seconds to capture the event.

Landon is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month for the Warriors.

Harris, a member of the Granite City Warriors track and field team, has shown consistent improvement throughout the season. He previously won the Granite City Boys Invite on April 18, 2025, with a time of 4:22.91 and posted another strong performance on April 26, 2025, in the 1,600 meters at the Distance Night in Palatine with a time of 4:19.20. In addition to his success in the 1,600 meters, Harris has recorded a best time of 9:34.57 in the 3,200 meters at the Norm Armstrong Invite this season. He has a best of 1:59.07 in the 800 meters, where he placed third in the Madison County Championships.

Reflecting on his achievements, Harris said, “I would like to continue to drop my 1,600 time and the other events."

Harris expressed pride in being part of the Granite City Warriors program, describing it as a close-knit community.

“Through and through I am with a whole family of Warriors,” he said. He also shared his aspirations for the remainder of the season, adding, “I am hoping also for a trip to state.”

