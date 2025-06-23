ALTON - Landon Grafford drove in four runs to lead Alton Post 126 Navy Jr Legion 17U to a 21-1 victory over Alton Legion Post 126 Red 15U on Monday, June 23, 2025. The game took place at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, with the Navy team dominating from the start.

Alton Post 126 Navy Jr Legion 17U opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on an error that brought in three runs. Tate Powell singled to score one run, followed by Aiden Flavio’s single that scored two runs. Evan Spurgeon’s single and Grafford’s double also contributed to the early offensive surge, with Grafford’s double driving in two runs.

The Navy team added one run in the second inning on a single by Jerald Downs. In the third inning, Grafford scored after tagging up, Brady Cheek singled to center field, and Downs grounded out, each bringing in a run.

The top of the fourth inning saw an eight-run outburst on just three hits. Grafford singled to score one run, while Riley Cox and Deacon Alm each drew walks that scored runs. Cheek doubled, driving in three runs, Spurgeon drew a walk that scored a run, and Chris Rayfield’s fielder’s choice brought in another run.

Spurgeon earned the win for Alton Post 126 Navy Jr Legion 17U, pitching three innings and allowing one hit and one run while striking out one and walking one.

Aiden Duncan started for Alton Legion Post 126 Red 15U, giving up 10 hits and 13 runs (four earned) over three innings, with three strikeouts and six walks.

Alton Post 126 Navy Jr Legion 17U totaled 13 hits in the game. Cheek and Grafford each drove in four runs, while Downs, Flavio, and Spurgeon had multiple hits.

Cox led the team with three walks, contributing to a total of 13 walks for the Navy squad. Both Cox and Grafford stole multiple bases, helping the team accumulate nine stolen bases overall.

For Alton Legion Post 126 Red 15U, Cy Courtney had one run batted in, and Zachary Thornton led the team with one hit in one at-bat, also stealing two bases.

