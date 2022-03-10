SPRINGFIELD - Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is cleared for take-off! After being grounded for two years due to COVID restrictions and related health concerns, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) is pleased to announce that current conditions allow us to resume flights to honor our veterans. We have planned five (5) flights for 2022 on June 14, July 19, August 30, September 27 and November 1, 2022.

The mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is to show gratitude for our World War II, Korean era, and Vietnam era veterans by taking them - free of charge – from Springfield to Washington DC to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

Joan Bortolon, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President, issued the following statement:

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are thrilled to be able to resume our flight schedule and start serving the over 700 veterans on our waitlist. These veterans have been waiting patiently for the last two years for their day of honor and we are anxious to start filling our flights. We hope that current COVID-related positive trends continue so that we can complete our mission of taking five (5) flights this year and affording these American heroes the day of honor and gratitude they have earned.”

They will start filling the June 14th flight in the next 2 weeks by contacting all WWII and Korean Era veterans on the waitlist as well as the Vietnam Era veterans who were originally scheduled on the canceled April 2020 flight. The remaining Vietnam veterans on the waitlist will be contacted for their flight in order of their date of application. LLHF hopes to serve at least 500 veterans by the end of this year.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives no federal, state, or local government funds. The organization is run by an all-volunteer team that is committed to serving Veterans. A seven-member volunteer Board of Directors provides direction. There is no paid staff, office or utility costs, etc., which keeps our administrative costs to approximately 1% so virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is always accepting applications from World War II, Korean Era, and Vietnam Era veterans who would like to participate on an upcoming flight. Applications can be obtained from the website (www.landoflincolnhonorflight.org) or by contacting JMB4604@aol.com or 217 585 1219 or 217 652 4719. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 70 years who wish to serve as a Guardian on an upcoming flight may download an application from the website or by contacting them directly.

More like this: