JERSEYVILLE - Calhoun's girls edged a nearby rival Jersey 48-36 in a girls' basketball contest on Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 2024.

Jersey's Meredith Gray led all scorers with 18 points and Cali Breden and Makenna Brunaugh each had five points. Ella Smith had four points and Neely Goetten and Anna Kribs had two points for the Panthers.

Bralyn Lammy led Calhoun scorers with 13 points, Kate Zipprich had 10 points, Sadie Kiel added eight points and Audrey Gilman had seven points. Layla Longnecker had five points, Stella Gress three points and Anna Oswald had two points to round out Calhoun's scoring.

Calhoun head girls basketball coach Mark Hillen was proud of his girls for such a balanced effort on Tuesday.

"There were seven different Warriors who scored in a balanced attack," the coach said. "Sophomore Bralyn Lammy came off the bench to take high point honors with 13. Kate Zipprich recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds to go along with 3 blocks. Calhoun/Brussels hit a season-high 5 three-pointers."

Calhoun returns to action Thursday at home against Pittsfield and home again against Gillespie on Saturday.

Jersey plays Friday at Highland and at St. Pius X on Monday.

CB 16 14 10 8 - 48

Jersey 9 11 9 7 - 36

CB (4-1) - Bralyn Lammy 13, Anna Oswald 2, Layla Longnecker 5, Stella Gress 3, Sadie Kiel 8, Kate Zipprich 10, Audrey Gilman 7

2FG - 14 3FG - 5 FT - 5/8 Fouls - 9

Jersey - Makenna Brunaugh 5, Cali Breden 5, Neely Goetten 2, Anna Kribs 2, Ella Smith 4, Meredith Gray 18

2FG - 9 3FG - 4 FT - 6/14 Fouls - 8

