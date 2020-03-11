Lamika Henley is AMH Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Congratulations to Lamika Henley (center) of the Surgical Care Unit, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month for March. She was congratulated March 11 by AMH President Dave Braasch, left, and SCU manager Jamie Bock, who said Article continues after sponsor message “I’ve only been at AMH for a short period of time and already Lamika is standing out to me. She is always very pleasant and helpful. She is eager to help her co-workers and always has a smile on her face. Her patients often tell me how wonderful she is to them. Also, as I have been completing discharge calls, she is almost always mentioned. Since I have been here, I have heard the staff have nothing but nice things to say about her and they are always telling me how she helped them out. She really does stand out as not only a wonderful nurse but a wonderful person.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending