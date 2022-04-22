EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Damon LaMar with the Student of the Month Award for the month of April. Damon was nominated by his Orchestra teacher, Ms. Victoria Voumard.

Damon has participated in symphonic band sophomore, junior, and senior years at Edwardsville High School. Additionally, he received “Outstanding Sophomore” in 10th grade and gained eligibility to be inducted into the “International Thespian Society”. As a senior, he was selected to be drum major and made it into the Illinois Music Education Association. Additionally, he was accepted into Chamber Singers and the Illinois State University’s “School of Music”.

Damon participates in marching and symphonic band, Acafellaz – a male acoustic group, chamber singers, and as an actor for the EHS Drama Club.

In Damon’s spare time, he enjoys singing, acting, performing, making music, spending time with friends, and laughing.

Damon would like to attend the School of Music next year and major in Music Education or Music Performance.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville High School Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

