ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce LaKricia Cox as its new executive director. Cox brings nearly 20 years of experience in community engagement, nonprofit leadership, and social impact to the organization.

“LaKricia brings a wealth of experience, including strong leadership and partnership skills to the organization, and we are excited to welcome her to the Red Cross family,” Barry Falke, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “Her passion, leadership, and commitment to making a difference align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident she will help us expand our reach and deepen our impact in the nineteen counties within our Greater St, Louis Chapter.”

Cox has dedicated her career to advancing initiatives which promote education, equity, and community development with a strong emphasis on collaboration and sustainable change. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Webster University and is a graduate of the Women in Leadership Program at FOCUS St. Louis.

“I’m excited to be a part of the American Red Cross and to be joining humanitarians who are working to help fulfill the important mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in our communities,” Cox said. “I’ll be working to deepen our existing partnerships and forge new ones in this role.”

Most recently, Cox served as executive director of Girls in the Know, where she led efforts to expand programming, strengthen community engagement, and drive fundraising growth. Before that, she was the director of programs for The Little Bit Foundation, overseeing educational support, systemic poverty reduction, and health and wellness initiatives in schools across the region.

In addition to her professional achievements, Cox is an active mentor, advocate, and speaker dedicated to empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Outside of her work, she enjoys music and spending time with family and friends.

