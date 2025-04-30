TROY - Edwardsville's Clayton Lakatos set a new personal best time in winning the 100 meters, as the Tigers ran off with the boys title of the annual Madison County Track Championships Tuesday afternoon at Triad High School in Troy.

Edwardsville won the title with 163 points, wth Alton coming in second with 100 points, Granite City and Triad tied for third with 82 points each, Highland was fifth at 62 points, and Collinsville was sixth at 61 points.

In the 100 meters, Lakatos won with a new personal best time of 10.82 seconds, with teammate Darren Wilson second at 11.02 seconds, and Jayden Holeman of Alton was third at 11.13 seconds. In the 200 meters, James O'Toole of the Knights won at 22.91 seconds, with McKinnley Jordan of Collinsville second at 23.22 seconds, and Steve Moore of Edwardsville was third at 23.32 seconds. The 400 meters was won by Antonio Dean of Granite City at 51.21 seconds, with Silas Thomason of Triad second at 51.45 seconds, and Hank McClaine of the Redbirds was third at 51.66 seconds.

The winner of the 800 meters was McClaine at 1:57.69, with Drew Twyman of Triad second at 1:57.81, and third place went to Landon Harris of the Warriors at 1:59.07. In the 1,600 meters, Highland's Donnie Miller won at 4:31.32, with the Tigers' Colin Thomas second at 4:39.74, and Joel Farone of the Warriors was third at 4:60.92, Colin Luitjohan of Edwardsville took the 3,200 meters at 9:54.37, with the Bulldogs' Caleb Knobeloch second at 9:58.22, and Noah Gallivan of the Redbirds was third at 9:58.58.

In the hurdles races, Terrance Lamb-Carraway of Triad won the 110 meters at 15.45 seconds, with Brandon Houston of the Tigers second at 15:67 seconds, and third place went to Quentin Campbell of Granite at 16.07 seconds. Caden Wilson of Edwardsville won the 300 meters at 41.30 seconds, with Charlie McAfoos of Alton second at 41.98 seconds, and the Tigers' Eric Smith was third at 42.30 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Triad at 43.69 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 43.79 seconds, and Collinsville was third at 44.82 seconds. in the 4x200 meters, the Tigers won at 1:32.71, with the Warriors second at 1:33.48, and the Redbirds were third at 1:34,64. Alton won the 4x400 meters at 3:29.51, with Granite second at 3:32.49, and Edwardsville was third at 3:33.27. In the 4x800 meters, the Tigers were the winners at 8:26.44, with the Warriors second at 8:37.37, and the Bulldogs came in third at 8:40.00.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Collinsville's Devin Habermehl, who got off a throw of 16.82 meters, with Gavin Stukenberg of Edwardsville second at 16.60 meters, and the Kahoks' Shane Box was third at 15.57 meters. In the discus throw, the Tigers' Iose Epenesa was the winner with a toss of 56,29 meters, with teammate Javion Smith second at 48.59 meters, and Habermehl finished third at 48.11 meters. The high jump was won by Isaiah Ford of Granite City, who cleared 1,90 meters, with Clayton Van Fossen of Highland second, going over at 1,80 meters, and Travis Billups of Alton, and Mac Musgrave of Triad, tied for third, both going over at 1.75 meters, with Billups awarded third place on the fewest misses rule.

In the pole vault, Zane Meier of Triad cleared 4.30 meters to win the event, with Parker Owens of Edwardsville going over at 4.15 meters to finish second, and the Knights' Henry Parker was third at 3.40 meters. In the long jump, the winner was Gavin Klaus of Highland, who went 6.17 meters to edge out Isaiah Elliott-Barnes of Alton, who went 6.14 meters to finish second, and Darren Thomas of Edwardsville was third at 6.01 meters. Finally, in the triple jump, Ford won the event with a leap of 13.12 meters, with Jasiah Brown of the Redbirds second at 13.02 meters, and Sebastian Rhodes of the Warriors third at 12.41 meters.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

