

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - When a driver enters Alton, there is a sign for LaJarvia Brown, a state champion in track and field in 2017. Brown is one of the most well-known and top athletes ever produced from Alton High School.

Brown is carrying her Alton legacy on and so far during the indoor season at Texas A&M University, she is off to a sensational start. She opened on the track in December in her first race and won in the 60 hurdles in 8.64.

Recently she triple-jumped in the Southeastern Conference Meet and finished seventh with a leap of 41 feet, 11 inches. This feat earned Brown the ninth longest jump all-time in Aggie history. Her best long jump at last contact was 18-foot 1.

Academically, Brown made the honor roll with a 3.0 grade-point average her first semester.

Brown last year placed first in the IHSA State Meet in the 100 high hurdles (13.89) and triple jump (42-1.75). She was second in the long jump (19-2.5) and third in the 300 low hurdles (43.47).

Her Alton coach of last year Terry Mitchell describes Brown as one of the greatest athletes he has ever seen.

Article continues after sponsor message

“LaJarvia’s accomplishments and her general way she approached it make her one of Alton High’s greatest athletes,” he said.

This year, Brown said she hopes to go 43-feet plus in the triple jump and make it to nationals.

“I am still looking to break 20 feet in the long jump and as far as the hurdles, I want to go 13.5,” she said.

Brown remains in touch with her family and talks consistently to Coach Mitchell and other Alton coaches.

“They try to keep up with me and everything that is going on,” she said. “I am focused on trying to do well in every aspect of this chapter of my life.”

More like this: