CHARLESTON - Alton's LaJarvia Brown and company are in Charleston on the Eastern Illinois University campus taking on big challenges in the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet. Edwardsville’s girls have a strong 4 x 800 relay unit as its big hope in today’s prelims.

Brown is attempting to make history, ranked high in four events – the long jump, triple jump, 100 high hurdles and 300 low hurdles. She is rated first in the long jump (19-3), the 100 hurdles (14.3), third in the triple jump (38-10.5) and 300 low hurdles (45.54).

Edwardsville’s 3,200 relay qualified with a time of 9:33.69. That relay consists of Danielle Bohannon, Maddie Miller, Victoria Vegher and Lorie Cashdollar.

Alton high jumper Katie Mans is ranked second with a 5-5 jump and is capable of going higher, already clearing 5-7 so far this season. Chayvon Buckingham and Jewell Wagner are Alton’s entries in the shot put.

“If she jumps like she did last week she has a real good chance of doing something quite special,” Alton coach Terry Mitchell said. “It would be quite an accomplishment if she could win four events. It will be tough, but she could do it. I think Katie, Chayvon and Jewell also will all do well at state. All are girls are peaking at the right time.”

East Alton-Wood River's Haley-Kerpan qualified in the 800 meters (2:24.71) at the IHSA Class 2A Rochester Sectional.

Granite City's Andrea Hyde captured second place in the 100 meters in 12:52 and was a member of the 4x100-meter and 4x200 relay teams that qualified for state at the Rock Island Meet.

Jaria Hardaway led Metro East Lutheran of Edwardsville in IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Sparta on Friday. She was second in the 200-meters at 27.2 and took third in the 100 meters at 12.94.

Carrollton's Claire Meyer qualified in both the long jump (15-7.75, second) and triple jump (33-02.50, first) from her sectional.

