ALTON - Alton’s girls track team continued to roll Friday in the Lady Maroon Invitational at Belleville West led by four individual first places by LaJarvia Brown.

Brown won the long jump in a meet record of 19-4.5, set a triple jump record with a leap of 40-10.5 and won the 100 high hurdles in 15.07, battling 20 mph winds and the 300 low hurdles in 47.0 again running against 15-20 mph winds.

High jumper Katie Mans was second, clearing 5-0, again struggling with the other girls against the 20 mph winds. All the other jumpers except the O’Fallon jumper bowed out at 4-8 and 4-10.

The Redbirds’ Jewell Wagner was third in shot put with a toss of 39-3 and Chayvon Buckingham was fourth in 37-9, continuing to show improvement. Alexis James was third in the discus with a toss of 116-9.

Alton’s Cri'shonna Hickman was eighth in 400-meter dash with a solid time of 1:02. Ty-Riss Holloway was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 8-6.

Alton head girls’ track coach Terry Mitchell said he thought his girls did an outstanding job with the talent involved in the meet.

In the relays, the Redbirds were fifth in the 4 x 200 with a time of 1:49, seventh in the 4 x 100, despite a bad exchange, and third in the 4 x 400 freshman-sophomore relay.

O’Fallon was first in the team standings with 116 points, followed by Hazelwood Central with 99 points.

Alton hosts a girls’ fresh-soph invitational on Monday.

