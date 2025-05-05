Laila Nael Campbell ALTON — Laila Nael Campbell was born at 1:03 p.m. on January 2, 2025, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 18 1/4 inches long at birth.

Laila is the daughter of Chance and Airrel (Watkins) Campbell of Alton. Her grandparents are Lisa Griggs-Campbell of Alton and Stephanie Watkins of Centralia. James Griggs Sr. of Alton is her great-grandparent.

