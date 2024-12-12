ALTON – The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team has somewhat of a three-point attack this season. And it’s currently being led by junior Laila Davis.

Through the first seven games of the season, she leads the team with 63 points, averaging nine per game. That’s why she is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

“Laila has impressed me so far this year,” Marquette girls basketball head coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said. “She’s our leading scorer. Before the season, I wouldn’t have guessed that. She’s been our best shooter, she’s usually guarding one of their best players. She just does a lot of good things for us. She doesn’t make too many mistakes and that’s kind of what you need on the floor at times. You need a calm head, and I think that’s what she provides.”

She scored 11 points on Monday in a 42-37 loss to Althoff but has continued to impress her coach.

Laila said she would like to thank her mom for constantly encouraging her to stick with basketball even through the ups and downs.

"I would also like to mention all my past coaches and teammates and my current coaches and teammates for believing in me and making the experience 10 times better," she said.

The Marquette star said her best game of the season was on Nov. 23, 2024, when she scored 16 points. She also made the all-tourney team in the Columbia High School Girls Basketball Tournament on that same day, another highlight of the 2024-2025 season.

The Marquette basketball player is also very passionate about art (drawing, painting, sculpting) with basketball.

"I am an honor student, so juggling late practice with all of the homework is challenging at times," she said. "However, I always look forward to those practices and games."

She believes her high school career or involvement in sports has helped her find her voice and gain confidence in her skills.

Laila is interested in an Art (BFA) with an emphasis in Illustration for college. Webster University in St. Louis is her top pick for her next step in education at this time.

The Explorers are 3-5 on the season and will play back at home on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. against Metro-East Lutheran.

