JERSEYVILLE - Next week DJ’s Pub and Grill will be hosting Lady's Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 28.

Kathy Smith, owner of DJ's, said it the night is a great opportunity for people to come out and shop with local vendors.

"We have vendors set up and people can come shop," Smith said. "Just a great chance to promote the vendors and their business. It's got Lip Sense, Stella and Dot and just a little bit of everything."

DJ's will also be hosting their second annual Rocking for Tots Toy Drive on Saturday, December 2, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Bring in an unwrapped toy and all toys will be given to Angle Tree for distribution to children in our community," Smith said. "Music will be provided by Flip the Frog."

Smith said that last year's Rock for Tots Toy Drive had a terrific turnout and resulted in a lot of gifts for a lot of children.

"It was good," she said. "We gathered quite a few toys and hopefully this year a lot more."

For more information about events coming to DJ's Pub and Grill or to see their menu check out their Facebook page.

