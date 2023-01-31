Lady Tigers Recognize Educators With Heartfelt Gifts
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville basketball girls had a heartfelt presentation of gifts and recognition to selected teachers prior to the Civic Memorial at the Edwardsville basketball game Saturday.
The girls who participated and their selected teachers were as follows:
Layne Logan - Mrs. Holler
Lucy Goebel - Mrs. Duncan
Remi Werden - Mrs. Tucker
Sammi Reifsteck - Mrs. Koonce
Lainey McFarlin - Ms. Langendorf
Gabby Cook - Mrs. Heigert
Jayla Gathing - Mrs. Gutterman
Mia Semith - Mrs. Simpson
Avery Wampler - Mr. Dunn
Abby Sadaka - Mrs. Speaks
Adara Martin - Mrs. McFarland
Emma Birkenmeyer - Mr. Tucker
Ella Head - Mrs. Hyman