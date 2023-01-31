EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville basketball girls had a heartfelt presentation of gifts and recognition to selected teachers prior to the Civic Memorial at the Edwardsville basketball game Saturday.

The girls who participated and their selected teachers were as follows:

Layne Logan - Mrs. Holler

Lucy Goebel - Mrs. Duncan

Remi Werden - Mrs. Tucker

Sammi Reifsteck - Mrs. Koonce

Lainey McFarlin - Ms. Langendorf

Gabby Cook - Mrs. Heigert

Jayla Gathing - Mrs. Gutterman

Mia Semith - Mrs. Simpson

Avery Wampler - Mr. Dunn

Abby Sadaka - Mrs. Speaks

Adara Martin - Mrs. McFarland

Emma Birkenmeyer - Mr. Tucker

Ella Head - Mrs. Hyman