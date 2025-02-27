Alton Lady Redbirds Sectional Champions

ALTON — The Alton Lady Redbirds are heading back to the Bloomington Super-Sectional for the second consecutive year after a decisive 63-36 victory over the Pekin Dragons in the sectional championship on Thursday night, Feb. 27, 2025.

The game, held at Alton High School, saw the Lady Redbirds adapt to an unusual starting lineup due to illness affecting two of their top scorers, Kiyoko Proctor and Jarius Powers. Both players did not start the game, prompting Alton coach Deserea Howard to rely on the team's reserves.

"We had to rely on not our starting five," Howard said. "We have some sickness going on and we didn't know what we had but to look at our reserves and say this is the sectional finals and protect this house and they came out on fire and ignited everyone."

Despite the absence of two key players at the start, Alton quickly established dominance, jumping to a 20-2 lead early in the first quarter. Proctor joined the game a few minutes in and made an immediate impact, hitting two three-pointers. By halftime, Alton had extended its lead to 32-8.

The Lady Redbirds continued to build their advantage in the third quarter, leading 50-23 at the end of the period. Both teams scored 13 points in the final quarter, concluding the game with Alton firmly in control.

Alton's scoring was led by Proctor with 16 points, followed by Talia Norman with 15 points and Kyridas Orr with 9 points.

"We have been to the super-sectional last year, we want to fight hard and give us a chance to get in that gym and we have to prepare," Howard said.

The upcoming super-sectional will feature a rematch from last year, with Alton facing Aurora Waubonsie Valley, who defeated Lisle Benet 66-61 in their sectional final. Last year, Alton fell to Waubonsie Valley 55-53 in a closely contested match.

