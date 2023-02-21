ALTON - The Lady Redbirds will be seeking to continue their record-breaking season tonight in what should be a blockbuster of a game against the O'Fallon Panthers (29-4).

The Sectional Semifinal game is to be played at O'Fallon High School with a 6 p.m. tip-off time. If unable to go, Riverbender.com will be live-streaming the game on Facebook.

Alton, with a 31-1 record and coming off its first Regional Championship since 1985, head into tonight's matchup riding a seven-game win streak.

The Panthers on the other hand have won nine straight and won their regional over Belleville East 63-20. The Panthers, who have the privilege of hosting the sectional, remain undefeated at home.

The Panthers are also of course the only team to get the best of the Lady Redbirds. Back on Jan. 26, O'Fallon beat Alton by a score of 51-38. It was Alton's only time this season being held to less than 40 points of offense.

For the Redbirds, they just don't want it to end.

"We are very excited to be playing in our first sectional appearance," Alton head coach Deserea Howard said.

"We know the environment is going to be electric and we just have to focus on putting together four quarters of basketball to check another item off our list of goals."

