DUPO — The New Athens Lady Jackets secured a spot in the consolation championship of the Dupo Cat Classic on Wednesday night, defeating the Dupo Lady Tigers 40-31.

The game commenced with New Athens establishing a 9-6 lead in the first quarter. The teams remained competitive, with New Athens maintaining a narrow advantage, leading 19-17 at halftime.

In the third quarter, New Athens extended its lead to 26-24. The Lady Jackets closed out the game with a strong performance, outscoring Dupo 13-6 in the final quarter.

Brooke Deterding led New Athens with 15 points, while Aubrey Albers contributed 7 points. For Dupo, Keara Prater and Kylie Kloess each scored 9 points.

