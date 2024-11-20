Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

DUPO — The New Athens Lady Jackets secured a spot in the consolation championship of the Dupo Cat Classic on Wednesday night, defeating the Dupo Lady Tigers 40-31.

The game commenced with New Athens establishing a 9-6 lead in the first quarter. The teams remained competitive, with New Athens maintaining a narrow advantage, leading 19-17 at halftime.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the third quarter, New Athens extended its lead to 26-24. The Lady Jackets closed out the game with a strong performance, outscoring Dupo 13-6 in the final quarter.

Brooke Deterding led New Athens with 15 points, while Aubrey Albers contributed 7 points. For Dupo, Keara Prater and Kylie Kloess each scored 9 points.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Cahokia, North Greene Capture Boys Regional Wins
Feb 25, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Wednesday, January 15, 2025: Shaw Scores 16, Roxana Shells Dominate Waterloo, Calhoun Girls Roll By Pleasant Hill
Jan 16, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Feb. 6, 2025 - Calhoun Boys, Carlinville Girls, Post Wins
Feb 7, 2025
Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
Feb 25, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 - Calhoun Tops Southwestern Girls,Triad, Carlinville, McGivney Girls Win
Feb 4, 2025

 