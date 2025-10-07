GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic High School Lady Griffins tennis team edged out conference rival Marquette Catholic with a 5-4 victory Monday night, Oct. 6, 2025, improving their overall record to 11-1. The closely contested match took place in Glen Carbon and showcased strong performances in both singles and doubles.

Key wins for Father McGivney included doubles victories by Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor, as well as Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris, with additional support from Emma Krieger and Shea Guinn at the No. 4 doubles position. Singles victories were secured by Kaitlyn Terhaar, Maddie Beck, and Lilly Forneris. The Lady Griffins’ junior varsity doubles team, Avalinn Olson and Addie McElroy, also contributed a win.

Marquette’s team, led by Alton’s Maddie Waters and others, provided a spirited and tight challenge throughout the match. Notable singles results included Maddie Waters defeating Taylor 6-3, 6-2, and Marquette’s Sophia Lamere defeating Eleanor Willenborg 6-3, 6-3. At No. 6 singles, Marquette's Adelaide Bryson defeated Emma Krieger, of Father McGivney, 6-2, 6-0. Marquette's No. 3 doubles team also won with Moehn-Waters, of the Explorers, defeating Kaitlyn Terhaar-Eleanor Willenborg of McGivney 8-3.

Father McGivney’s Beck and Forneris narrowly defeated Marquette’s Lopez and Hough 9-7.

