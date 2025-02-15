ALTON — The Marquette Lady Explorers secured a 36-29 victory over the EAWR Lady Oilers in a regional play-in game on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2025, at Marquette High School.

The contest began with the Lady Oilers taking an early lead, finishing the first quarter ahead 9-7. EAWR maintained their advantage into the second quarter, extending their lead to 18-13 by halftime.

However, the momentum shifted in the third quarter as Marquette regained control, outscoring the Oilers to take a 24-20 lead. The Lady Explorers continued to hold off EAWR in the final quarter, finishing the game with a 12-9 scoring advantage.

Kel'c Robinson led Marquette with 11 points, while teammates Delaney Ortman and Laila Davis contributed 8 points each. For the Lady Oilers, Lily Tretter was the top scorer with 16 points, followed by Kaylynn Buttry with 8 points.

With this victory, Marquette advances to face Gillespie on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

 