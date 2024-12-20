BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles maintained their perfect season with a 50-43 victory over the Waterloo Bulldogs in a conference matchup on Friday night. With this win, the Eagles improved their record to 11-0.

Civic Memorial established an early advantage, leading 12-5 after the first quarter. The team continued to build on that momentum, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Waterloo fought to close the gap in the third quarter, trailing 39-32 as the teams entered the final period. Both teams scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles' lead proved sufficient to secure the win.

Marlee Durbin was the standout performer for Civic Memorial, contributing 15 points, while teammate Avery Huddleston added 10 points.

For Waterloo, Aubrey Heck led the scoring with 11 points, followed closely by Kristin Smith with 10 points.

