JERSEYVILLE - “Ladies Choice Night” is a series of events happening in downtown Jerseyville within walking distance of each other next Thursday, May 5, starting at 6 p.m. Explore Jerseyville Tourism Coordinator Michael Ward said the event was designed to make Jerseyville’s downtown a girl’s-night-out destination for the evening.

“Research shows that 80% of all trips taken are planned by women, so we thought, ‘Why not make a night that plays to those hard-working individuals?’” Ward said. “We have worked with several wonderful locally-owned businesses to create a night where it is up to you. Visit one or all of the planned events located in our walkable City Center, or check out a couple of the retailers who have decided to extend their hours for the evening.”

The first event of the night will be “Bubbles and Bouquets” at DJ’s Pub & Grill, located at 117 W. Prairie St. in Jerseyville. Ward said the event will feature businesses Sweet Pea’s Floral & Design and Ruby Mae’s Boutique. Sweet Pea’s and Ruby Mae’s will be showcasing some of their products at DJ’s, including Sweet Pea’s new “grab-n-go” bouquets - Ward said it will also be Steak Night at DJ’s.

Between 6-7 p.m., 3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary, & Yoga has teamed up with Maven Makeup & Skincare Co. for “Spilling the Tea,” an evening of games, giveaways and organic tea blends, with a special focus on busting common skincare myths, Ward said. 3 Sisters Tea, Apothecary, & Yoga is located at 221 South State Street, just across State Street from DJ’s Pub & Grill.

The final event on the “Ladies Choice Night” schedule is “Melodies & Martinis,” a karaoke night starting at 7 p.m. at Brossio Tavern, located at 111 S. State Street. Ward said he expects it to be a fun night with something for everybody.

“It should be a wonderful evening of laughter and fun. Try out any of the 18 specialty Martinis available while you listen to some serious amateur talent at the mic,” Ward said. “If Martinis are not your thing, there are plenty of options in beer and other drinks at this local bar. Everyone will end on a high note this evening.”

Ward said to stay tuned to the event on Explore Jerseyville Tourism’s Facebook page for updates on the shopping options that will be open late that evening. For more information about Explore Jerseyville Tourism, visit their Facebook page or website.





