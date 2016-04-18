(Busch Stadium) He may have been on the opposite side of the field than he was accustomed to, but John Lackey was in familiar form as he threw seven scoreless innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 on Monday night.

“Yeah, it was a little weird at the beginning warming up in the other bullpen, that sort of thing,” admitted Lackey. “I had a great time when I played here. No hard feelings on that situation, they went in a different direction and I ended up in a great place.”

Lackey was a free agent this off-season after spending the last year and a half in St. Louis. He went 13-10 in 2015 and logged 218.0 innings before starting Game 1 and Game 4 in the National League Divisional Series against Chicago.

“Honestly, I never heard from them,” stated Lackey of his parting with St. Louis. “I had a lot of good options, I’m not saying I would have even chose here if there was an option. But other than the preliminary offer, yeah.”

On Monday, Lackey struck out 11 batters–his highest total since July of 2014 and improved to 12-4 at Busch Stadium III.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a good pitcher’s ballpark, especially for this division,” explained Lackey of his success here. “I feel like it’s probably by far the best place to pitch in the division as far as size and not giving up homers, those sort of situations.”

With the win, Lackey has wins against all 30 Major League clubs during the regular season, becoming only the 16th pitcher in history to do so. Not that he was looking forward to the accomplishment.

“I didn’t even know that, so not that high,” he chuckled on where it ranked.

Lackey’s line of the night, however, came when asked about the fans booing Jason Heyward throughout the night.

“I’ve seen booed. That ain’t booed,” he laughed. “That was a pretty soft boo.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports