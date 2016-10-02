EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Lachlan McLean buried the game-winning goal 3:42 into overtime to give SIUE men's soccer a 2-1 win over Drake on Homecoming at Korte Stadium.

SIUE improved to 1-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play and 3-4-2 overall. The Cougars ran their Homecoming winning streak to nine consecutive games.

"You can't thank Cougar nation enough," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "This was awesome. Everyone's cheering us on. Thank you Cougar fans."

Drake, which has lost five straight games, fell to 3-7-0 overall and 0-2 in the MVC.

After some combination play from Greg Solawa and Mathias Ebbesen, McLean received a ball from Ebbesen five yards from goal. The sophomore turned and fired a shot past DU goalkeeper Darrin MacLeod and into the top of the net sending the crowd of 2,651 home happy.

"I couldn't be more proud of the guys," Sanchez said. "We're learning how to win games. Most importantly they're coming together as a team."

SIUE opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Greg Solawa put the Cougars up 1-0 with his first goal in an SIUE uniform.

Devyn Jambga made a run towards the box, and took a shot which was partially blocked. The ball came out to Solawa, who hit it from 18 yards out. The ball then deflected past MacLeod.

"We've been trying to get the guys to take some more risks and get the ball in the box more," Sanchez said. "I think the guys realize it's great to have some build-up play but you have to have the end product."

SIUE carried the lead into halftime and nearly added to the lead several times in the second half. Ebbesen narrowly missed with a header in the 56th minute. In the 58th minute, Ebbesen got the ball on the right side of the box and took a crack at the far post. MacLeod made a diving save to push the ball out of play. The Cougars managed four shots on goal in the second period and five total for the game.

SIUE defender Andrew Kendall-Moullin was assessed a red card in the 74th minute, leaving the Cougars with 10 men. Shortly after, Drake found the equalizer. Steve Enna was able to knock home a corner kick in the 77th minute.

The Bulldogs lost Enna in the final minute of regulation to a red card after a late challenge against SIUE goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo.

Dal Santo finished with six saves for the Cougars. MacLeod had three saves for Drake.

SIUE remains home for a Tuesday night matchup with IUPUI. Game time is 7 p.m. at Korte Stadium.

