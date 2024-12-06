EDWARDSVILLE - After playing to a tight 10-10 tie at halftime, Kaylea Lacey hit for eight points in a decisive third quarter 11-1 run that helped Alton come away with 41-24 win over Edwardsville in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville

The defense were tight in the opening half, with Edwardsville dictating the tempo and style of the game to that point. In the second half, Alton asserted itself and played its style, and went on to the win.

"Yes, we had a talk at halftime," said Redbird coach Deserea Howard."We were just not playing our style of basketball at the beginning. We know right now everyone was the same thing. We were letting them dictate how we were going to play the game, and so, we just kind of had to hurry up and get out of here, have a good meeting, and come back and play our style, and that's what I was the most happy about."

In the first half, Jarius Powers was carrying the load for the Redbirds, but Lacey stood up in the second and carried the Redbirds, and played very well.

"I think that that's just us," Howard said. "We've always said that we don't care who, whoever gets off, that's the thing. So, for me, to come out of the locker room, I was expecting a spark, we didn't really care who it was, and I was just glad that we got what we wanted."

The Redbirds played very well defensively, holding the Tigers tot heir 29 points and also holding every player on the team to single digits in scoring.

""Yeah, and I think, maybe, that we hadn't played that much pressure," Howard said, "so I think we got a little more tired there, mentally, and we were letting it show. We were being a little weak mentally, and so, third and fourth quarter, I felt like we came out and decided we were going to finish the game."

Once the Redbirds started scoring, it also helped them defensively, getting stops and going into an effective transition game.

"Yeah, like, I think we really didn't want to play defense, because we were playing so, so, so hard," Howard said, "and they were still getting the second chance opportunities to make their baskets. Plus, we had to get down there, and play really tough offense. Credit to them, they were really packing it in on us, and it was difficult. So, it was just frustrating mentally to me. And I think that's what showed in the first half."

It's always very important to get the opening conference win, especially in a league such as the SWC, and Howard was very pleased with that.

"I knew it would be tough," Howard said. "I knew that tonight could be interesting. But we're still putting out a fresh team, and we're trying new tactics until we find out what we like. I'm not taking anything for granted right now, but I'm glad we got out of here with a win."

Tigers head coach Bryan Young agreed his team played well in the first half, but the Redbirds were able to take control of the game after their run in the third quarter.

"Well, it was a difficult night," Young said. "I mean, we played a good half, but I'm trying to get out girls to understand that's not good enough. We have to play four quarters. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, and that hurt us. I think we made one three the whole night, so, missing shots, and when you miss shots on them, they can get out and run. That's kind of what happened int he third quarter."

In the first half, there were flurried of opportunities by the Tigers to score, and they've got some bigs that make it tough to finish around the basket. They're tough, they're lean, they're a tough team to play against. So, give them a lot of credit. They played good defense, and limited us on our possessions They were real good at closing out on our shots. We've just got to get better, and keep practicing."

The Redbirds were able to get their running game going in the second half, and the missed shots for the Tigers made a huge difference.

"That definitely what happens when you miss shots," Young said. "A lot of missed shots, a lot of long rebounds, let them get out and run. The ball goes through the basket, it slows down a little bit, but we missed a lot of shots, and they got out, and ran, and put it in the basket. So likeI said, we've gotta get better and keep practicing."

The Tigers, as the Redbirds, are now 4-1, Edwardsville's first loss coming on Thursday night. And it's still not a bad start tot the year.

"I'm happy about 4-1," Young said, "but like I said, the wins and losses, that's irrelevant to the process. The process will tell us each day where we're at. We've gotta come back tomorrow, bounce back, and understand that tonight's over. We've gotta get up tomorrow, the sun will still shine in the morning, It's going to be cold, so we've got to go and start plugging away again."

As the game started, Powers hit a three up top to give the Redbirds an early 3-0 lead, but Alayndin Simmons hit back to make the score 3-2. Powers hit again to make it 5-3, and the scored stayed that way for much of the quarter, as the defenses clamped down. A pair of baskets by Mia Semith and Simmons gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead after the first. In the second, a pair of Lacey free throws gave the Redbirds a 7-6 lead, but a free throw by Laney McFarlin tied the game 7-7. Powers hit three of four free throws to give Alton a 10-7 lead, but the Tigers rallied to free throws by Kennedy Gieseking and Semith to forge a 10-10 tie at halftime.

In the decisive third quarter, Lacey and Semith traded basket to tie the game 12-12, but then, Alton found its groove, and went ahead 16-12 on a pair of baskets by Lacey, forcing an Edwardsville time out. When play resumed, Talia Norman and Lacey led another charge, as the Redbirds outscored the Tigers 9-3 to take a 25-13 lead after the third. In the fourth, a three by Lauryn Wimbley and a basket by Powers increased the lead to 30-13, and from there, the Redbirds lead by as much as 20 points, before taking their 41-29 win.

Both sides are now 4-1 on the year, with Alton next playing Saturday against Pattonville of north St Louis County in a shootout at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville at 8 p.m., then get back into the conference season Tuesday at East St. Louis, and next Thursday at home against O'Fallon, both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers play a pair of conference games next week, playing at O'Fallon on Tuesday, then hosting Belleville East next Thursday, then host Normal Community Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

