BUZZ MAGAZINE - Laura Boehm was a teacher in Carlinville for 12 years. For 12 years, she drove past an old building on the corner where West Main meets North West Street, just a block off the downtown square. Something about the building pulled at her heart, but she wasn’t sure why. The building was empty, and in a state of deterioration, yet she felt there was something majestic hidden behind the locked door. Then, in October of 2022, she noticed a for sale sign in the window. She excitedly told her husband Eric and they set an appointment to see the inside.

“The building was in pretty rough shape, but I envisioned setting up shop inside,”Laura said. “We had my parents come and take a look and they said, ‘Absolutely do not get yourself into this, it’s too much.’”

Laura’s mother, Jane Settles, knows a thing or two about owning a business. She has over 20 years experience in home decor/retail, owning and operating Lula Bells, a floral and gift shop in Jerseyville, until she retired.

“We listened to the advice of my parents, but after 12 years of teaching I was ready for something new. Ultimately the dream in my heart was so big, I had to move forward,” Laura added.

The couple purchased the building a few months later, in January 2023 and demolition and construction began in February. Plaster was hammered off the interior walls to expose original brick, then it was acid washed and sealed. Structural repairs had to be made and other projects included drywall, painting, plumbing and electricity. They wanted to preserve the original ceiling and floors, but that was not in the cards, and both were replaced, to resemble the original ceiling and floor as closely as possible.

“In all of our renovations, we tried to preserve the integrity of the structure, the history and character of the original building,” Eric explained.

The shelving and display fixtures are all handmade. The service counter was made by Laura’s father and uncle from reclaimed wood from her family’s farm.

Finally, after 10 months of hard physical labor, many setbacks and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, 1917 Home Decor & Co. - named for the year the building was constructed - opened their doors to the public.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held November 17, 2023 and the store has since become a treasured place to shop in Carlinville for local residents, Route 66 travelers and out-of-town shoppers. Along with home decor, Bath House products are a hot item, but you will also find Honey Dew Candles, including the 1917 Signature Scent, Wind & Willow dips and mixes, unique home decor, gifts for men, women and children, boutique clothing, jewelry, purses and so much more. 1917 also features a kids corner with merchandise selected with the help of Laura and Eric’s two children: Tate, age 10 and Maely, 7. They kids are also frequent spokespeople on the store’s Facebook videos.

But wait... there’s more!

The 1917 also had a complete upstairs that the couple had a vision for. And once the store was open and operating smoothly, work began overhead to turn the upper level into a short term rental. 1917 The Loft opened just a few weeks ago and had its first guest booked almost immediately.

The Loft is a two bedroom, one bath apartment, per se, with a full kitchen, dining room, living room and washer and dryer. If you’ve been inside 1917 Home Decor & Co. and reveled in the beauty there, look at the 1917 The Loft!

“We did as much work as we could ourselves, just like downstairs, and just like downstairs, we couldn’t have done it without the help of family and friends,” Laura commented. “For the rest, we used local businesses and contractors. Wills Milling provided the flooring and trim. Heinz Furniture did all the cabinets, the kitchen, and the furniture and the appliances were purchased from Gibbel - all businesses right here in Carlinville.”

1917 The Loft is available to rent Sunday-Thursday for $199/night, plus a one-time $65 cleaning fee. Weekends - Friday and Saturday nights - are $225/night and there is a two night minimum for weekends. That’s a heck of a deal since you are basically getting an entire house for the price of a decent hotel room. And all the services and amenities you could hope for are all within walking distance, and can in fact be seen from windows of the living area. Since there is no other lodging between Litchfield and Springfield really, I’m anticipating that The Loft will be in high demand once the word gets out!

1917 Home Decor & Co is located at 133 W. Main in Carlinville. They are open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Find out more by calling 217-716-2386 or follow them on Facebook, where you can also stay updated on new arrivals, specials sales and other upcoming events. For more information about 1917 The Loft, including booking and availability call 847-592-7680. The Loft will have its own Facebook page soon too, promoted through the store’s Facebook page, so make sure to follow 1917 Home Decor & Co. on Facebook.

This story originally printed in the October 2024 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

