EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Democratic Party opted for youth and diversity when it tapped labor leader Randy Harris and a new leadership team to head the party as it enters the 2020 election cycle.

New Madison County Chairman Harris vowed, “After nearly four years of scandal and abuse of power by Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and top associates who are now under disciplinary review, it is time to restore integrity and good government. This election will be about bringing about the changes we desperately need at both the national and the county level.”

The Madison County Democratic Party’s leadership team includes County Board member Kristen Novacich-Koberna as 1st Vice-Chairwoman, Abe Lee Barham as 2nd Vice Chairman, Jason Fernandez as Recording-Secretary, Scott Rose as Treasurer, with Michael ‘Doc’ Holiday and Rick Fancher serving as Sergeant-At-Arms while Tonya Genovese will serve as Party Counsel. Outgoing Party Chairman Mark Von Nida said, “I am excited to pass the baton to this leadership team. Our Party’s leaders are more diverse and look more like our county. It includes two energetic young labor leaders, an outspoken woman county board member, an African-American precinct committeeman and County Board member along with experienced public servants – all of whom are committed to providing the energy and diversity we need for this Party to speak for working families in every community across the county.”

Harris said the recent revelations released to the public after two years of investigations show how deep the corruption runs in the Republican-run county administration. “It is shocking the extent to which County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and his political accomplices have gone to access personal data for political purposes – not to mention the attempt to trade a county job to get a nomination to a U.S. attorney nomination for Republican lackey Don Weber. This election will be a crusade to restore fundamental decency to local government.”

Mr. Harris has spent his career defending workers as a labor organizer, He currently

Serves as the Director of the Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA!) Midwest Region He grew up in East Alton and graduated from Illinois State University. Randy lives in Edwardsville with his wife, Cindy and his step-sons Zach and Zane Butkovich.

