WOOD RIVER/GRANITE CITY - B. Dean Webb, President of the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO (GMCFL), is pleased to announce the upcoming Labor Day Celebrations. This year’s theme is “It’s Better In A Union.”

Union members and their families are invited to enjoy a morning of fun at the Annual Wood River Labor Day Parade to be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. This year’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the famous Roundhouse located at 633 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, and proceed south along Wood River Avenue and will turn east on Feguson Avenue, then turn north on 6th Street and end at Emerick Sports Complex in Wood River. Katie Stuart is this year’s Wood River Parade Marshall.

The celebration continues at Emerick Sports Complex, Illinois, where the James Stanley Charity Softball Tournament will wrap up and union members and their families are welcome to enjoy food and refreshments (wrist bands are required to attend the Picnic – see your local union).

The Annual Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. The parade events will begin at 10 a.m. downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus and 18th Streets and will continue to Wilson Park where union members and their families can look forward to enjoying music, food, and refreshments. Stuart is also this year’s Granite City Parade Marshall.

Webb encourages kids and adults to come and enjoy the parade festivities and celebrate the working men and women of the greater Riverbend area as the nation celebrates the eight-hour workday, job safety, and everything that makes our lives better.

For questions, please call Webb at 618-259-8558.