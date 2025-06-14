WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Seth Magaziner (RI-02), co-leads of the Congressional Labor Caucus Building Trades Task Force, joined Labor Caucus Co-Chair Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04) and union leaders outside the U.S. Capitol to oppose efforts by President Trump and Congressional Republicans to repeal clean energy tax credits in their proposed tax megabill.

The lawmakers were joined by Brent Booker, President of the Laborers' International Union of North America; Eric Dean, President of the Ironworkers; and Dean Warsh, Government Affairs Director of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Together, they warned that repealing key tax credit provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act would cause massive job losses as the bill moves through the Senate.

"The clean energy tax credits enacted through the Inflation Reduction Act have been nothing short of transformative. Across the country, they have spurred massive investments into the economy and created thousands of good-paying union jobs, including right here in Illinois’ 13th District. But now they’re on the chopping block as part of a Republican scheme to hand out massive tax breaks to billionaires on the backs of working families. It’s a betrayal of working people who built this country, and I stand united with the building trades in my commitment to defeating these horrible cuts,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

“The clean energy tax credits Congress passed are creating good union jobs, lowering energy costs, and making our energy system more resilient,” said Congressman Magaziner. “In Rhode Island, offshore wind projects made possible by these credits are powering tens of thousands of homes and supporting workers with strong labor protections. Rolling back these credits, as Trump and Republicans propose, would cause devastating job losses. We can’t let that happen.”

"Republicans claim their budget cuts waste, but what it really does is strip life-saving services from working families, balloon the deficit, and hand out favors to the wealthy. In the process, they're putting thousands of good-paying union jobs at risk by gutting clean energy investments. In Nevada alone, 20 new projects have driven $15.5 billion in investments and over 21,000 jobs - that's progress we can't afford to put on the chopping block,” said Labor Caucus Co-Chair Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04).

“As an electrician, I know firsthand that the best social program is a good job. Clean energy investments are helping create thousands of good-paying union jobs right here in South Jersey,” said Labor Caucus Co-Chair Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01). “If we want to secure a clean energy infrastructure and rebuild the middle class, we need to keep investing in the skilled trades, not rolling back progress.”

“The Labor Caucus fought hard to include new, groundbreaking labor standards for tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act that are spurring investments and generating jobs in clean energy projects across the country. In the last two years, they have created tens of thousands of new good, high-paying jobs for electricians, metalworkers, welders, and others. This is all in danger if Republicans pass their big, ugly bill. We’re working to defeat this bill, to protect and continue investing in American workers and clean energy,” said Labor Caucus Co-Chair Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12).

“All of the progress we have made from the Inflation Reduction Act – thousands of jobs across the country – is now threatened by the so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ tax legislation passed by the U.S. House. This legislation would eliminate good, blue-collar jobs to pay for trillions in tax breaks for the wealthy. If passed, it could jeopardize as many as 1.75 million construction jobs – equal to more than 3 billion hours of work. These are real jobs creating real opportunities for working-class people – from coast to coast, in both red and blue states, and in big cities and small towns alike. These jobs pay for housing, groceries, and give life to local economies. Nobody voted to have their job taken away. Nobody voted to say ‘you can have my job so I can fund a tax cut for millionaires and billionaires.’ Our members voted for their jobs and we are going to continue to fight for them,” said Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers' International Union of North America.

“Rolling back clean energy tax credits is a direct blow to American workers. Plain and Simple. These investments have created thousands of good union jobs building the future of our energy infrastructure, from wind farms to EV plants. Our members are proving that clean energy can be built by American hands with union wages; pulling the rug out now threatens job growth and economic security. We urge lawmakers to stand with the working people of America and continue building our future,” said Eric Dean, General President of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers.

“Cutting the IRA clean energy tax credits will do more than block much-needed infrastructure. Eliminating these tax credits will shrink local economies, prevent countless young people from entering good union careers, and undercut the workers who build our cities and towns. These tax credits are more than just policy. They are investments in Americans. They are examples of the progress we can make when we prioritize our shared future. Defending these tax credits is a first and vital step on the long road to middle-class prosperity and energy independence,” said Dean Warsh, Government Affairs Director, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

You can view a full recording of today’s press conference here.

This press conference comes as the Senate reviews the House-passed Republican tax package, which proposes drastically rolling back the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits. These tax credits have spurred investments across the country for projects that support hundreds of thousands of good–paying jobs. Thanks to the efforts of the building trades unions, these jobs pay prevailing wages and support apprenticeship programs.

The leaders highlighted that cuts would result in significant jobs losses, manufacturing facility closures, higher utility bills for consumers, and stalled clean energy infrastructure projects across the nation. Representatives from the building trades warn that rolling back these critical investments will cause substantial economic harm for workers and consumers.

The tax credits support 122,000 clean energy manufacturing jobs in the United States, and $18 billion in annual economic activity from clean energy manufacturing. Tens of billions of dollars are being invested in new factories in states like Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Indiana. If passed, hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in economic growth will be at stake, household electricity bills would rise by up to $160 a year, and home gas bills would hike by up to 7 percent.

