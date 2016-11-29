Ho! Ho! Ho!

EDWARDSVILLE - It’s time to get those Ugly Christmas Sweaters ready for our 3rd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on December 9, 2016! The best sweater will receive and awesome prize! Your pup will be making a very special present for their mom and dad while they are here!

What is a party without games? We will be playing Snowman Bowling and howling along to our favorite Christmas carols! All our little elves will be bringing home their own special goody bag from Santa!

For more information, call LaBest at (618) 692-6399, or you can visit our website at www.labestinc.net. We ask that our guests arrive no later than 9am, this is an all day event.

