Ho! Ho! Ho!

EDWARDSVILLE - It’s time to get those Ugly Christmas Sweaters ready for our 3rd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on December 9, 2016! The best sweater will receive and awesome prize! Your pup will be making a very special present for their mom and dad while they are here!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

What is a party without games? We will be playing Snowman Bowling and howling along to our favorite Christmas carols! All our little elves will be bringing home their own special goody bag from Santa!

For more information, call LaBest at (618) 692-6399, or you can visit our website at www.labestinc.net. We ask that our guests arrive no later than 9am, this is an all day event.

More like this:

Grand Opening of EXO Features Captivating Lions Dance Performances
Nov 18, 2024
This Day in History on February 10: Women's Army Auxiliary Corps Established
Feb 10, 2025
Filmmaker Margie P. Hollins Debuts her Historic Film at SIUE on the Demolished Hadley Township in Missouri
Feb 18, 2025
Godfrey's Faith Baptist Church to Host Free Christmas Musical
Dec 16, 2024
Community Christmas 2024 Once Again Delivered Joy To Countless Area Families In Need
Jan 14, 2025

 