EDWARDSVILLE - Step right up and join the fun! LaBest is having a magnificent fall carnival with tons of fun for all our fur-friends! So come on out and play in our House of Fun! We will be serving up some old fashioned corndog treats, so come hungry!

Try your luck at our Luck Duck Pond! Everyone gets a prize! You can’t lose! Then head on over and jump on in to our Hula Hoop Contest!  Next try your paw at the famous Ball Toss! Everyone will get to take a goody bag home!

For more information, you can call LaBest at (618) 692-6399, or visit our website at www.labest.net. We are excited to see our pups having a wonderful time, so come out and let’s have some fun with your pups!

