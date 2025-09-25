TROY - Triad High School secured second place at the Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Golf Championship, achieving a season-best team score of 352. The event took place recently, showcasing the talents of Triad’s athletes in a competitive field.

Triad's Kylie Miller distinguished herself as the MVC individual champion, finishing with a score of 74. Lauren Koberna earned MVC All-Conference honors, tying for seventh place with a personal record score of 88.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other notable performances from Triad included McKenna Askew and Marlie Wiemers, both scoring 95, Addison Mallette with 97, and Keylie Cushing finishing at 98.

The results highlight the strong showing by Triad High School athletes at the MVC Championship, reflecting their development and competitive spirit throughout the season.

Triad's girls will compete in the O'Fallon High School 2A Girls Golf Regional at Tamarack Golf Course with Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Carbondale, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Marion, Mascoutah, Mt. Vernon, and O'Fallon.

More like this: