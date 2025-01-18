You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft. Kyle Lovett

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Kyle Lovett spoke about how his relationship with God flourished after he was rendered completely blind.

Due to complications of type 2 diabetes, Lovett very quickly lost his vision in 2023. His sight has been restored following a few operations, but the experience has taught him a lot about his faith and the importance of trusting in God.

“God is amazing,” Lovett said. “The faith level that I gained from me losing my sight, I don’t think I would have ever got it if it hadn’t happened that way. And I know that’s so crazy to say, but I gained so much faith because my total reliance had to become Him.”

Lovett shared that he had “always been the superhero” prior to his health complications. He pushed himself to be strong and never complain. When his vision first started to fail, he struggled with the decision to seek medical help.

Around this time, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Lovett pushed himself to work out consistently and eat better. He visited a nutritionist and lost 50 pounds.

But he had already lost sight in his left eye, and one day, his right eye suddenly went dark, as well. This began a challenging period in Lovett’s life.

“Now, I’m a very strong person, but that moment took everything out of me. I’m at the point now where I need somebody to help me get around,” he remembered. “It was really debilitating at first. I’m used to being independent, doing everything on my own. But then to get to the point where you have to have somebody do the necessities…For two months, I struggled with just getting up every day.”

But he started to pray. Lovett learned the importance of having God in his life. Not only did God help him through these struggles, but He also helped Lovett to learn several lessons about gratitude and faith.

“That was my surrendering to Him to tell Him, ‘I need You to take over because if not, if I do this in my own strength, I won’t make it another day,’” Lovett said. “I would go outside and just stretch and I would talk to God and say, ‘I don’t know how long you have me in this position, but whatever it is I need to learn while I’m in this position, I’m giving you total control of me.’”

Today, Lovett has regained his sight, but he hasn’t forgotten the lessons he learned. His faith is one of the most important parts of his life, and he relies heavily on God to guide him.

He thinks often of Jeremiah 29:11 — “‘For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’” — and draws comfort from these words. Lovett explained that this is God speaking directly to us, and it brings him hope.

Though Lovett was initially upset with God when he was in the thick of his challenges, he quickly realized that God was giving him an opportunity to grow. This mindset has helped him find the positive in all situations.

It also taught him that he has a purpose. Lovett believes everyone on Earth is alive because they have a purpose. He has found that he has an ability to help others, and this gives him meaning. He encourages anyone who feels purposeless to reflect on how their gifts can be used to help other people, and remember that God has a plan for all of us.

“The days that I have when it’s my best days are the days when it’s the cloudiest, and I’m going to tell you why: because it allows you to strategize,” he added. “Never look at a cloudy day as a day that you have no purpose. That is the day that you strategize. Because when it’s sunny, everything is great. Everything is great when it’s sunny, but it’s in those times when it rains that you’re actually planting the seed. And those seeds that are planted are called planning and preparation to help somebody else.”

