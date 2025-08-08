EDWARDSVILLE — Michael Kwansa of Edwardsville took part in the Mitch and Friends Clinic this past week at the Edwardsville YMCA, an event that is part of the Edwardsville Futures Tennis week.

The coveted Futures Week in Edwardsville is something Kwansa looks forward to each year, especially the Mitch and Friends Clinic, where he has multiple acquaintances.

Kwansa, with support from his mother, shared his enjoyment of tennis and his appreciation for being involved in the clinic.

“It was good tennis,” Kwansa said of Mitch and Friends. “I like tennis.”

The clinic offered Kwansa a chance to have fun while playing. “Yes, I had a lot of fun," Kwansa beamed with a smile when asked in more detail about the annual clinic.

The Mitch and Friends Clinic has become a highlight of Kwansa’s summer activities.

He expressed enthusiasm for the sport and noted its health benefits. “Tennis is a good form of exercise,” Kwansa said. “I hit the ball, I like running after the ball, I get to see my friends. Again, I really like playing tennis.”

For Kwansa, tennis is his favorite sport and one in which he shows talent with the racket and he will no doubt be a participant again next year in the growing Mitch and Friends Clinic, which had large numbers this year.

