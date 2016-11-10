EDWARDSVILLE - For over 18 years, Kumon Math and Reading Center of Edwardsville, located at 1034 Century Lane, has been helping students achieve their academic goals in the Edwardsville community and beyond.

“Kumon is a worldwide after-school educational enrichment program that focuses on math and reading,” Owner and Head Instructor Maureen Bode said. Bode began working at the center seven years ago and became head instructor this past April.

Students aged 3 all the way up to seniors in high school are guided through focused curriculum to help them become self-learners by providing examples of how to solve problems, enabling students to figure out concepts on their own.

“As students tackle and overcome a new challenge, they become more confident in their own abilities, helping them to achieve more,” Bode said.

As a part of their studies, students attend sessions at the center once or twice a week and have daily homework to complete and return each time they come in.

Along with Bode, Kumon Math and Reading Center has seven assistants that are available to assist students during their time at the center.

Seeing her students’ accomplishments inspires Bode on a daily basis. One of the center’s students currently attends St. Louis University High School and was excited to share some great news with the instructor.

“He excitedly told me that his class had started reading Shakespeare and that he understood it better than the rest of his class because he’d already read Shakespeare in his Kumon studies,” she said.

Kumon Math and Reading Center of Edwardsville is open for classes from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Center’s office is open from 9 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, you can reach the center at 618-307-6958 or visit their website at http://www.kumon.com/edwardsville-il/.

