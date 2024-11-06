ST. LOUIS - About 1,000 people turned out Nov. 2 for an expo-style event to celebrate Kumon’s 40th anniversary in St. Louis at the Education and Cultural Center in Manchester. Kumon Instructors, students and parents from all 15 Kumon Centers in the Greater St. Louis area enjoyed games, math competitions, face painting, a balloon artist, a student awards ceremony, snacks and more.

Special guests included Dr. Dan Kimura, the Instructor who opened the first St. Louis-area Kumon Center in Ladue, and Julie Chan, the Instructor who ran the Kumon Center in Chesterfield for 30 years. In 1984, Kimura, a professor of computer science and engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, opened the Kumon Center of Ladue because he was concerned about the education of his sons, then fifth and sixth graders. He had learned about the Kumon Method in his hometown of Moriguchi, a suburb of Osaka, Japan, where Toru Kumon, a math teacher, had created the Kumon Method in 1955 to help his own son.About Kumon Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own.

As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration and develop better study skills.

