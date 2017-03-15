EDWARDSVILLE - Lifelong Edwardsville  resident and Incumbent  Kenny Krumeich is  seeking re-election for Edwardsville Township trustee.

Since being elected, I  have operated under the  principle that township government should operate within its  means and not  pass budget shortfalls to the citizens. Krumeich  said his  father, William "Skip" Krumeich passed down to him some words of wisdom.  

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Don't spend what you do not have, whether your talking about your personal budget or the taxpayers it makes no  difference," Krumeich recalled.

In  the  past  four years,  Edwardsville  Township has been aggressive. Some things we have accomplished include:  

  • The 2016-17 budget by cutting spending by 11% compared to that of 2015-16 budget
  • FREEZING all elected officials salaries for the next 4 years
  • I made the motion to lower this years tax levy to 4%
  • At the Robert C. Stille Township Park all bathrooms are handicapped accessible
  • Installing electric vehicle charger and  personal device charger which are powered by solar panels grant funded
  • Helped the  Edwardsville/GlenCarbon Jr Service with  the  Boundless Park. This park is for handicapped persons only and the only one of its kind East  of the  Mississippi River
  • Helping with the restoration of the A-E7 Cosair airplane which will be restored soon
  • I want  to see a Township Zoning and Planning Commission this year 

There are a lot more to do, and if reelected I will keep taxes down also spending. I am the strong voice for the taxpayers on the Township Board.

More like this:

Wood River Township Supervisor Retiring From Position To Focus On Career As Madison County Treasurer
Mar 18, 2025
Filmmaker Margie P. Hollins Debuts her Historic Film at SIUE on the Demolished Hadley Township in Missouri
Feb 18, 2025
SIUE Hosts Black History Month Screening Debut and Panel Discussion of “We Bear Witness: The African American Legacy of Hadley Township, MO”
Feb 2, 2025
Fitness Court Coming To Alton Riverfront
Mar 26, 2025
City Engineer Ryan Zwijack Chosen to Lead Edwardsville Public Works Department
Mar 5, 2025

 