EDWARDSVILLE - Lifelong Edwardsville resident and Incumbent Kenny Krumeich is seeking re-election for Edwardsville Township trustee.

Since being elected, I have operated under the principle that township government should operate within its means and not pass budget shortfalls to the citizens. Krumeich said his father, William "Skip" Krumeich passed down to him some words of wisdom.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Don't spend what you do not have, whether your talking about your personal budget or the taxpayers it makes no difference," Krumeich recalled.

In the past four years, Edwardsville Township has been aggressive. Some things we have accomplished include:

The 2016-17 budget by cutting spending by 11% compared to that of 2015-16 budget

FREEZING all elected officials salaries for the next 4 years

I made the motion to lower this years tax levy to 4%

At the Robert C. Stille Township Park all bathrooms are handicapped accessible

Installing electric vehicle charger and personal device charger which are powered by solar panels grant funded

Helped the Edwardsville/GlenCarbon Jr Service with the Boundless Park. This park is for handicapped persons only and the only one of its kind East of the Mississippi River

Helping with the restoration of the A-E7 Cosair airplane which will be restored soon

I want to see a Township Zoning and Planning Commission this year

There are a lot more to do, and if reelected I will keep taxes down also spending. I am the strong voice for the taxpayers on the Township Board.

More like this: