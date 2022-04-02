COLLINSVILLE - The Jersey Community High softball team held a 7-5 lead after four innings, but Collinsville rallied to outscore the Panthers 9-2 over the last three innings to take a 14-9 win in a game played Friday afternoon at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

The Panthers, who served as the home team in the game, spotted the Kahoks a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before scoring twice in the home half to take their first lead of the game. Collinsville then scored twice in both the second and third innings to go ahead 5-2 before Jersey scored three times in the last of the third, then twice more in the bottom of the fourth to go up 7-5. The Kahoks scored three runs in each of the final three innings, while the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, to give Collinsville the 14-9 win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bria Tuttle had a big day at the plate for Jersey, pounding out four hits and an RBI, while Kari Krueger also had a big day with three hits, homering twice, and had six RBIs, Rose Brainerd came up with a pair of hits, Emily Collins had a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs and both Taylor Stelbrink and Karli Talley also had hits on the day.

Stelbrink threw four innings in the circle, giving up nine runs, all earned, and eight hits, walking three and striking out two. Ashlyn Brown tossed the final three innings, allowing five runs on three hits, one run earned, walking two and fanning five.

The Panthers are now 4-3 on the year and play in a cluster at Piasa Southwestern on Saturday, going against the Piasa Birds at 10 a.m, the meeting Rock Falls at 11:30 a.m. Jersey then hosts Litchfield Wednesday afternoon, plays at Hillsboro Thursday and hosts Roxana Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: